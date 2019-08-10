New York State Teachers Retirement System Lifted Its Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holding by $325,500; Sherwin (SHW) Market Valuation Rose While Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 23,567 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 18,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 290,118 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 1,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 48,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.07M, up from 47,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 319,541 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 5,300 shares to 78,270 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 20,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,214 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

More notable recent BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in Store for Melinta (MLNT) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Emerson (EMR) to Report Q3 Earnings: Beat in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tradeweb earnings beat as volume surges; one-time expenses hit profit – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : ATVI, CBS, BAP, LBRDK, DXC, SYMC, WPM, EQH, TTD, COLD, AQN, GLIBA – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Only A Few Can Know About This Market-Beating “Edge”… – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Management accumulated 157,239 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 2,491 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 149,402 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Pinebridge LP holds 0.01% or 8,160 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs reported 199,250 shares. Millrace Asset Grp invested 1.27% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Proshare Advisors Llc, Maryland-based fund reported 4,551 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 19,505 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 84,120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 13,855 shares. Cornerstone owns 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 13 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs invested in 412 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Veritable Lp reported 4,059 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 1.71% or 9,344 shares. Moreover, Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.15% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 20,194 shares. Paragon Cap Management reported 150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. South State Corporation holds 709 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt reported 5,508 shares. Cortland Associate Incorporated Mo reported 1,300 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus reported 4,909 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Linscomb Williams Inc stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mngmt has 0.18% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Brant Point Inv Ltd Liability has 0.82% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 15,112 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 11,640 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% or 7,900 shares.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.