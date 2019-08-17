New York State Teachers Retirement System Lifted Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $12.56 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Crocs (CROX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Landscape Capital Management Lowered Holding by $9.72 Million

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 47,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 767,595 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.56 million, up from 720,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 388,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The hedge fund held 103,704 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 492,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 859,227 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.3% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,117 shares to 689,000 shares, valued at $245.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 197,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

