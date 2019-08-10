New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC); Summit Creek Advisors Position in Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Trimmed by $3.20 Million

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 7,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 238,714 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98M, up from 230,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 861,744 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) by 31.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 106,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 229,909 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13 million, down from 336,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $626.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 87,539 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 EPS $1.05-EPS $1.13; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2018 Sales $106M-$109M; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 6,250 shares to 667,773 shares, valued at $93.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc A (NYSE:STZ) by 16,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,052 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sps Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22,350 shares to 29,949 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Analysts await LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. LMAT’s profit will be $4.13 million for 37.90 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

