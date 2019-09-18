New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in American Electric Power Co (AEP); Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Holder Legacy Private Trust Has Increased Its Stake by $430,560

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 2,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 7,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $158.24. About 43,058 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RGA REINSURANCE IFS RATING AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 6,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 724,670 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.78M, up from 718,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in American Electric Power Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.62. About 503,307 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 20/03/2018 – AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING AS AGHOL.IS – SHAREHOLDERS AG SINAI YATIRIM AND AEP ANADOLU MERGER IS APPROVED IN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 19; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 16/04/2018 – SWEPCO Announces Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Energy Connection

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 13,901 shares to 56,386 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 11,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,919 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,667 shares to 109,164 shares, valued at $34.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 64,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,726 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

