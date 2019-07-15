New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holding in Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE); As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreased by $365,904 Its Stake

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.59. About 8.04 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) by 56.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 1,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,201 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 2,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $305. About 18,461 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 157.27% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.84% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.65 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,391 shares to 34,946 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0.44% stake. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Inc Id accumulated 13,767 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 132,217 shares. Moreover, Broderick Brian C has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,150 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 38,245 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White stated it has 82,604 shares. Welch Limited Company invested in 59,106 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 77,460 were accumulated by Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability. Wharton Business Group Incorporated Ltd Com has 10,331 shares. The Michigan-based Exchange Mngmt has invested 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Com owns 457,306 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 258,311 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Qs Invsts invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold COKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 6.63% less from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Salem Counselors holds 0% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) or 41 shares. Pdt Llc invested in 7,799 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 1,811 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE). Federated Investors Pa reported 16,672 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York owns 4,375 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Co reported 810 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,897 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) or 733 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 837 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) for 2,384 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2,221 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 1,700 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6,792 shares to 455,229 shares, valued at $21.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 29,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,815 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).