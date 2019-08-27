New York State Teachers Retirement System Increased Its Tech Data (TECD) Stake; Last Week Glaukos (GKOS) Coverage

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 6.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired 4,157 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 4.19%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 70,787 shares with $7.25M value, up from 66,630 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $85.99. About 262,462 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data

Among 4 analysts covering Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Glaukos has $80 highest and $68 lowest target. $74.75’s average target is 26.14% above currents $59.26 stock price. Glaukos had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. See Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) latest ratings:

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

28/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $68 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures designed to treat glaucoma. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes iStent Inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry with the goal of achieving intraocular pressure reduction; iStent Supra suprachoroidal micro-bypass stent, which is designed to reduce intraocular pressure by accessing the suprachoroidal space in the eye; and iDose, a targeted injectable drug delivery implant that is designed to be pre-loaded into a small gauge needle and injected into the eye through a self-sealing corneal needle penetration.

More notable recent Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Glaukos (GKOS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Glaukos Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “90 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

The stock increased 1.16% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.26. About 758,381 shares traded or 70.21% up from the average. Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) has risen 106.52% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 106.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GKOS News: 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR NET SALES; 15/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/04/2018 – Glaukos Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against lvantis, Inc; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $160 MLN TO $165 MLN; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS 1Q LOSS/SHR 8C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.9% of Glaukos; 09/05/2018 – GLAUKOS CORP GKOS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 12/04/2018 – Glaukos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Multiple Surgeon Presentations to Include Glaukos Technologies at 2018 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery; 23/04/2018 – DJ Glaukos Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GKOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stake by 4,137 shares to 169,543 valued at $14.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 24,222 shares and now owns 2.54 million shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,043 are held by Zacks. Metropolitan Life Co New York reported 0.33% stake. Quantitative Investment Management holds 0.02% or 3,800 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 63,069 shares. Moreover, Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De has 0.34% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Bailard holds 24,650 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 4,803 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Limited Co owns 89,391 shares. River Road Asset Management Lc holds 281,985 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 4.53M shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 217,396 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 58,236 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 5,659 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 489,658 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Data (TECD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TECD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Consider as US Narrows Scope of China Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.