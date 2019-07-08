New York State Teachers Retirement System Increased Its Position in Post Holdings (POST) by $569,525; As General Mills (GIS) Shares Rose, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Raised Holding

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc (POST) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 5,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,150 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30M, up from 88,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $107.71. About 241,892 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Rev Y12.92T Vs Y13.33T

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 53.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 30,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,075 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 58,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.04. About 3.12 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,200 shares to 310,930 shares, valued at $34.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 102,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,826 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,327 shares. Tobam holds 2.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 818,299 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.26% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 316,931 are owned by St Germain D J Com. M&R Cap Mngmt reported 23,280 shares stake. Hyman Charles D has 0.16% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 30,458 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Schroder Investment Gru Inc stated it has 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated holds 0.65% or 190,493 shares in its portfolio. 4,889 are owned by Parkside Bankshares And. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt stated it has 6,998 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 23,250 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn reported 2.08% stake. Indiana-based 1St Source Bancorporation has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rnc Capital Limited Liability accumulated 570,845 shares or 2.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment Management holds 20,984 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 46,436 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 133 shares. 176,859 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Com. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 9,222 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.53% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Us Bank De reported 172,574 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). D E Shaw And holds 589,743 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 0.08% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 379,276 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 4,726 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% or 45,149 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling reported 0.01% stake.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 BROWN JAY W sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 2,500 shares. 280 shares were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H, worth $28,157 on Monday, February 11.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 14,274 shares to 142,684 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) by 12,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,840 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).