New York State Teachers Retirement System Holds Stake in Cadence Design System (CDNS); Hengehold Capital Management Boosted At&T (T) Holding by $391,215 as Share Price Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (CDNS) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 27,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 461,610 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.69M, up from 434,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Cadence Design System Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 446,514 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 07/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Cadence Innovus Implementation System Speeds Development of New Realtek DTV SoC Solution; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and NI Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 11,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,421 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, up from 66,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.37. About 12.19M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 20/03/2018 – Mercury News: Pac-12 Networks president Mark Shuken: On equity options, the secure “fortress,” AT&T negotiations and looming; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 9,415 shares to 112,332 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 296,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75M shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.