New York State Teachers Retirement System Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Cut by $533,052 as Shares Declined; State Street Decreased Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Stake by $18.97 Million as Share Price Declined

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 10,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 738,155 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.32 million, down from 748,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 4.97 million shares traded or 38.69% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5%; 18/04/2018 – A Southwest plane had a similar issue in 2016; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded is about to recommend more inspections; 20/04/2018 – Manufacturer of the Southwest plane’s engine that exploded calls for stricter engine testing; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEEDS TO KEEP SAFETY AS HIGHEST PRIORITY; 17/04/2018 – NYC-to-Dallas Southwest Jet Is Forced to Land With Engine Damage; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS AFTER FAA ORDERS STEPPED-UP INSPECTIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Dallas from New York forced to make an emergency landing in Phila…; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: NTSB officials confirm 1 person has died following the Southwest Airlines emergency landing at Philadelp…

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 1.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 9.68M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.73M, down from 11.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 4.19 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 27,709 shares to 362,283 shares, valued at $12.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $643.95M for 10.29 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Whittier has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Cwm Lc has 2,007 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.45M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 26,674 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill invested in 4,239 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.62% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 155,627 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 447,657 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 765,278 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 1832 Asset LP accumulated 1,728 shares or 0% of the stock. The Korea-based Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 5.07 million shares. 41,144 are owned by American Trust Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Montag A invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 304,429 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 1.18M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 36,646 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco Limited Liability reported 390,777 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh owns 12,484 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 1,512 shares stake. Meeder Asset accumulated 28,146 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 0.05% or 703,265 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 4,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd owns 6.12 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability stated it has 58,555 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ameriprise reported 0.03% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Citigroup holds 0% or 224,096 shares in its portfolio.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ehi Car Svcs Ltd by 370,194 shares to 450,882 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 26,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO).