New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Zebra Technologies Cl A (ZBRA) Holding; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, Glynn Capital Management Has Decreased by $7.94 Million Its Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 32,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 87,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13M, down from 119,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $201.4. About 777,803 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (ZBRA) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 89,705 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80M, up from 88,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $208.34. About 211,615 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 165,911 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 7,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 2,205 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.15% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) or 5,090 shares. Mesirow Fincl Mngmt reported 6,325 shares stake. 130 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 96,157 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 2,760 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Management Assocs has 1.31% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). New South Mngmt reported 1.09M shares stake. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Element Management Limited Liability holds 7,445 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0% or 8 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,704 shares to 697,179 shares, valued at $70.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,907 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

