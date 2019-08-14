New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Twitter (TWTR) Stake By $1.23 Million; Bp Wealth Management Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Stake

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Twitter Inc (TWTR) stake by 3.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired 38,419 shares as Twitter Inc (TWTR)’s stock rose 7.69%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.01 million shares with $33.09M value, up from 967,932 last quarter. Twitter Inc now has $31.35B valuation. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 4.54M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Oracle (ORCL) stake by 22.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 134,699 shares as Oracle (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 475,490 shares with $25.54 million value, down from 610,189 last quarter. Oracle now has $175.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.14 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.24 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) stake by 5,115 shares to 172,989 valued at $17.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) stake by 38,829 shares and now owns 454,707 shares. Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 8.24% above currents $52.53 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The stock has “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Wednesday, March 20. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $57 target in Friday, March 15 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6100 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $54 target in Friday, March 15 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc holds 4.96% or 724,355 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 959,488 shares. 33,211 were reported by Cibc Bank Usa. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 43,966 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com accumulated 18,173 shares. The Maryland-based Court Place Advsr Ltd Com has invested 2.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Farmers Tru Communication holds 20,782 shares. Poplar Forest Limited Liability stated it has 8,457 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 13,181 shares. Chatham Cap Gru Inc has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Neville Rodie And Shaw invested 0.99% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 1.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) stake by 11,611 shares to 71,865 valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 42,595 shares and now owns 1.15 million shares. Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twitter had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of TWTR in report on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co accumulated 7.41M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 12,000 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 46,603 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon accumulated 4.72M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 61,331 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited stated it has 54,180 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Wunderlich Managemnt reported 1.13% stake. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.07% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 95 shares. New York-based Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability has invested 1.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company holds 12,135 shares. Centre Asset Management Lc reported 2.23% stake. Federated Investors Pa reported 31,604 shares.