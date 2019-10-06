New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Its Stake in Berkley W R (WRB) by $3.19 Million as Stock Rose; As Realty Income Reit (O) Share Value Declined, Holder Farmers National Bank Has Decreased Stake by $577,660

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 49,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 182,186 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01 million, up from 133,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 457,422 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp Reit (O) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 54,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 1.50 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) by 7,200 shares to 65,933 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,880 shares, and cut its stake in First Cash Inc Com.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $260.46M for 23.62 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kentucky-based Farmers Financial Bank has invested 1.66% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Dearborn Prtnrs Lc owns 408,296 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Orleans Management La has invested 1.79% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Essex Investment Ltd Company holds 185 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors reported 1,390 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation reported 1,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr reported 129 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset holds 0.08% or 51,618 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 304 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). 3,730 were reported by Conning. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 79,538 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Lc stated it has 139,461 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.06% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 978,589 shares.

