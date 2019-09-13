New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Its Fnb Pa (FNB) Stake by $503,800 as Shares Rose; Highbridge Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) by $5.89 Million as Stock Declined

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 45,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 177,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 132,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 527,500 shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 139.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 280,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 481,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, up from 200,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 265,138 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REFINANCING OF ALL EXISTING SENIOR SECURED TERM LOANS WITH REFINANCING TERM LOANS IN AGGREGATE OF $792.0 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 49,104 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $74.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 25,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,036 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “First National Bank Expands Consumer Banking Services in Washington, DC, Metro – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “F.N.B. Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FNB Corporation Declares Dividend of 12 Cents on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. The insider Bena Pamela A bought 500 shares worth $6,040. MOTLEY DAVID L also bought $27,799 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) shares. Mencini Frank C had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,140.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold FNB shares while 85 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 236.28 million shares or 1.48% less from 239.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). The California-based Phocas Corp has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 292,346 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 2.79 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company accumulated 44,929 shares. 57,937 were reported by Peoples Services. Stephens Inc Ar reported 23,085 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation has 17,011 shares. Carroll Associates stated it has 0.02% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moreover, John G Ullman & Inc has 0.06% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 368,479 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Dupont Mngmt Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 28,948 shares. Pnc Ser holds 0% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) for 187,296 shares.