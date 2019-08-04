New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; BECLE SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXICO (BCCLF) Shorts Lowered By 2.4%

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired 404 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 640,658 shares with $1.14 billion value, up from 640,254 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $901.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.76 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

BECLE SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXICO (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) had a decrease of 2.4% in short interest. BCCLF’s SI was 14.27M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.4% from 14.62 million shares previously. With 51,500 avg volume, 277 days are for BECLE SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXICO (OTCMKTS:BCCLF)’s short sellers to cover BCCLF’s short positions. It closed at $1.55 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, March 4. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $1965 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (NYSE:EL) stake by 3,502 shares to 339,216 valued at $56.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 7,886 shares and now owns 538,907 shares. Cigna Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Group Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 501,183 shares. Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 0.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 125 shares. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 678,132 shares. 580 were accumulated by Dodge & Cox. Martin Currie Limited holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,500 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.98% or 4,299 shares. Nomura Inc accumulated 71,489 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 489,968 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt LP reported 0.79% stake. Johnson Counsel reported 0.39% stake. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,189 shares. Kj Harrison And Partners invested 1.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 2.69% or 62,219 shares. Newbrook Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 4.31% or 29,758 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, bottles, purchases, sells, imports, exports, intermediates, and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, ready to drink cocktails, and agricultural products in Mexico, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.45 billion. It offers tequila under the Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia, Jose Cuervo Platino, 1800, Centenario, and Maestro Tequilero Dobel brand names; whiskey under the Bushmills Original, Black Bush, Bushmills 10 year Old Single Malt, Bushmills 16 year Old Single Malt, Bushmills 21 year Old Single Malt, and Bushmills Steamship brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under Three Olives, Hangar 1, and Oso Negro brand names. It has a 22.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ready to drink cocktails under the Jose Cuervo Authentic Margarita, Jose Cuervo Especial Paloma, Kraken Cola, and Golden Margaritas brand names; and non-alcoholic beverages under the Sangrita Viuda de SÃ¡nchez, Boost, or the Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix brand names.