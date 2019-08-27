New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Holding; Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Sentiment Is 1

Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 80 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 80 decreased and sold stock positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 223.03 million shares, down from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Laredo Petroleum Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 50 New Position: 30.

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Matador Resources Co (MTDR) stake by 64.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 28,652 shares as Matador Resources Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 15,600 shares with $302,000 value, down from 44,252 last quarter. Matador Resources Co now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 1.58 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $591.30 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.56 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 3.75M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LPI News: 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD LOND.KL – QTRLY NET PROFIT 72.5 MLN RGT; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Laredo Petroleum; 26/04/2018 – LPI Capital Bhd 1Q Net MYR72.5M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q REV. 381.0M RINGGIT; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – QTRLY REVENUE 381 MLN RGT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laredo Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPI); 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL 1Q NET INCOME 72.5M RINGGIT; 12/03/2018 LAREDO PETROLEUM SEES COMPLETING 60-65 NET WELLS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Laredo Petroleum 1Q Rev $259.7M; 26/04/2018 – LPI CAPITAL BHD – YEAR-AGO QTRLY REV 347.6 MLN RGT; YEAR-AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 70.6 MLN RGT

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 7.63% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for 37.44 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 51.17 million shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.67% invested in the company for 3.56 million shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.77 million shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 5,200 shares to 386,396 valued at $46.10M in 2019Q1. It also upped Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 5,250 shares and now owns 23,567 shares. Lennar Corp A (NYSE:LEN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 27,700 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 24,833 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 16,744 shares. Shine Investment Advisory has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 34,448 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Pitcairn Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 15,035 shares. Mgmt Professionals Inc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 9,739 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0% or 143,954 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 449,842 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Century holds 143,979 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0.17% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $596,099 activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Macalik Robert T, worth $22,425. The insider Hairford Matthew V bought 1,500 shares worth $22,275. Shares for $54,933 were bought by POSNER DAVID M.. PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Thursday, August 15. The insider Robinson Bradley M bought 2,000 shares worth $30,680. Adams Craig N also bought $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. Foran Joseph Wm bought $120,400 worth of stock or 8,000 shares.