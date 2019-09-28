New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed Cognizant Technology Solu (CTSH) Position By $1.97 Million; TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV ORDINARY SHARES (TLGHF) Shorts Decreased By 7.18%

TELENET GROUP HOLDING NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) had a decrease of 7.18% in short interest. TLGHF’s SI was 280,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.18% from 302,200 shares previously. It closed at $48.82 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Cognizant Technology Solu (CTSH) stake by 3.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 31,194 shares as Cognizant Technology Solu (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 823,216 shares with $52.18 million value, down from 854,410 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solu now has $32.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schwerin Boyle Capital reported 1.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Gyroscope Mngmt Group Incorporated Llc has 0.27% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cibc Markets reported 52,292 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.78M shares. Old Bancorp In holds 104,936 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 8,818 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 16,472 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 17.26M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Landscape Management Limited Com invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Citigroup has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). California-based Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corp reported 7,475 shares. Northern stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 9,786 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 17,304 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 19.90% above currents $58.75 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7000 target in Friday, May 3 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 2. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight” rating.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business clients in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $5.27 billion. The firm offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it served 2,031,300 video subscribers; 1,786,600 enhanced video customers; 1,674,100 broadband Internet subscribers; and 1,302,600 fixed-line telephony subscribers, as well as 2,803,800 mobile subscribers.