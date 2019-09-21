New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Intuit (INTU) Stake by $4.44 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Declined

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 17,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 388,585 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.55M, up from 371,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $269.18. About 1.07 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT SEES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP REV. GROWTH OF 12 TO 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 24.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35 million shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 17/05/2018 – NXP Semi Favored by 41 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – NEW REMEDIES FOR NXPI/QCOM NEED MARKET TESTING: DEALREPORTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 235,862 shares. Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Ltd invested 3.58% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mirador Capital Prns Lp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Texas-based Next Fincl Group has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il holds 0.02% or 1,915 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management reported 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 579,087 are held by First Tru Advsrs L P. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Private Trust Na reported 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Proffitt And Goodson has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 43,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Agf Invs reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mai Capital Management reported 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,656 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 81,326 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $164.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 9,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,084 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

