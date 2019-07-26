New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised American Tower (AMT) Position by $3.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Equity Residential (EQR) Market Value Rose, Holder Green Street Investors Has Raised Its Stake

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 16,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 664,680 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.98 million, up from 648,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $205.42. About 1.04M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 1.49 million shares traded or 33.99% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 58,613 shares to 1.97 million shares, valued at $24.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 38,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,924 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Coldstream Mngmt has 0.25% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). British Columbia Inv Mngmt owns 131,180 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 40,350 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 1,844 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.1% or 155,537 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 20,041 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 8,771 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 94,959 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Front Barnett Assocs stated it has 26,823 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Cornerstone has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Harvest Cap Mgmt invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fiduciary Tru Com has invested 0.38% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Middleton And Communication Ma holds 2.16% or 68,455 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Service holds 0.03% or 496 shares in its portfolio. 44,586 are held by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 63,100 shares to 282,600 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,400 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. Another trade for 1,381 shares valued at $99,725 was made by Altshuler Barry on Tuesday, February 5. NEITHERCUT DAVID J also sold $3.68 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, February 8. Kaufman Ian also sold $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. 684 shares valued at $49,393 were sold by Manelis Michael L on Tuesday, February 5. $1.84 million worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by GEORGE ALAN W on Friday, February 8. Fenster Scott sold 475 shares worth $34,301.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adelante Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.71 million shares. 3,250 are owned by Carnegie Cap Asset Lc. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Llc holds 0.09% or 9,859 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 4.02 million shares. Nordea Management reported 50,859 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Victory Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fdx Advsrs invested in 0.01% or 3,112 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp owns 64,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wendell David Assocs accumulated 0.12% or 10,220 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 26,000 shares. Resolution Capital Ltd holds 10.96% or 4.47M shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 264 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 36,446 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Stifel Corporation invested in 55,220 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

