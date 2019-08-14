New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Micron Technology (MU) Position; Chs – Class B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (CHSCL) SI Increased By 40.12%

Chs Inc – Class B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (NASDAQ:CHSCL) had an increase of 40.12% in short interest. CHSCL’s SI was 23,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 40.12% from 16,700 shares previously. With 29,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Chs Inc – Class B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred (NASDAQ:CHSCL)’s short sellers to cover CHSCL’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 6,632 shares traded. CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) has declined 2.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.39% the S&P500.

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 78,775 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.83M shares with $75.56 million value, down from 1.91 million last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $46.08B valuation. The stock decreased 5.50% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 12.86 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 45 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Rosenblatt maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 15,434 shares to 2.05M valued at $78.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) stake by 16,640 shares and now owns 664,680 shares. Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tegean Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 100,000 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has 9,400 shares. Oakworth holds 0.12% or 14,607 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 145,757 shares or 0.29% of the stock. The Oregon-based Northwest Invest Counselors Lc has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 6.40 million were accumulated by Parnassus Invests Ca. Moreover, Eqis Cap Inc has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 39,081 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 0.21% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Westpac holds 455,595 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc has 371,112 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 18.79 million shares stake. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 400 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 3.58M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Regent Invest Mngmt Lc owns 61,365 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 25.45 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

