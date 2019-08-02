New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Its Newmarket (NEU) Stake; Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered By $6.34 Million Its Cintas (CTAS) Stake

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Newmarket Corp (NEU) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 700 shares as Newmarket Corp (NEU)’s stock rose 2.34%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 16,402 shares with $7.11M value, down from 17,102 last quarter. Newmarket Corp now has $4.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $440.02. About 45,462 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q EPS $5.14; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 27.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 82,670 shares with $16.71M value, down from 114,040 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $26.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $257.23. About 103,660 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. The insider TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920. $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.05 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $235 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.43% or 3,450 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 2,033 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Whitnell And holds 700 shares. C M Bidwell Associates reported 1,610 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 252,767 shares in its portfolio. Select Equity Group Limited Partnership accumulated 680,480 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mckinley Cap Llc Delaware has 1.56% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 107,115 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bartlett & Company Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 5,901 shares. Captrust Fin reported 74 shares stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 5,596 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Limited stated it has 5,569 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 13,030 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,081 shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 12,424 shares stake.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 13,123 shares to 970,433 valued at $50.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 47,213 shares and now owns 767,595 shares. Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold NEU shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Lc accumulated 0% or 4,443 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Com reported 8,000 shares. Piedmont Invest accumulated 750 shares. Hbk LP reported 1,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,158 shares. 157 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 601 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 956 shares or 0% of the stock. Archon Partners Ltd Company holds 2.68% or 29,301 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). 2,828 are owned by Federated Inc Pa.

