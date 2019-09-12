New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Holding; Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY) SI Increased By 28.05%

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) stake by 7.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired 3,337 shares as Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)’s stock rose 19.50%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 47,351 shares with $15.22 million value, up from 44,014 last quarter. Marketaxess Holdings now has $12.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $341.43. About 549,988 shares traded or 15.67% up from the average. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 09/04/2018 – EUROBONDS FROM RUSSIA’S RUSAL REMOVED FROM BOND TRADING PLATFORM MARKETAXESS AFTER FRESH U.S. SANCTIONS – MARKETAXESS SPOKESMAN; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GNTY) had an increase of 28.05% in short interest. GNTY’s SI was 135,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.05% from 105,900 shares previously. With 24,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Guaranty Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GNTY)’s short sellers to cover GNTY’s short positions. The SI to Guaranty Bancshares Inc’s float is 1.71%. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 18,296 shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $135,047 activity. Shares for $135,047 were bought by Bunch James S..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 2 investors sold Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.80 million shares or 11.84% more from 2.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Public reported 0% stake. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P accumulated 0% or 108,354 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). 6,000 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 6,498 shares or 0% of the stock. Banc Funds Lc holds 64,555 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 465,705 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 11,124 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 21,700 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) for 2,103 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 14,097 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY). Renaissance Limited Liability owns 76,427 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services and products for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $362.99 million. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans. It has a 16.23 P/E ratio. The firm also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, bank-by-mail, direct deposit, cash and treasury management, ATM, and night depository services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, cashier's checks, and letters of credit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Lc owns 33,512 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited invested in 0.06% or 5,070 shares. Stifel Financial reported 15,529 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Llc holds 0.01% or 352 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 17,805 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 13,085 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Carroll Financial Associate accumulated 163 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 4,441 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Co owns 8,565 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Bartlett And Comm Limited Company reported 200 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Architects Incorporated reported 57 shares. Northern reported 0.03% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 481 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 15,236 shares to 309,536 valued at $14.23M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 3,033 shares and now owns 60,237 shares. Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) was reduced too.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $358,490 activity. $358,490 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was bought by Prager Richard Leon.

