New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Its Spirit Aerosystems Hold Cl A (SPR) Position by $564,200; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Renaissance Group Decreased Position as Valuation Rose

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 105,520 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.12 million, down from 111,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $284.13. About 1.82M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hold Cl A (SPR) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 9,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hold Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 860,033 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF GLOBAL DIGITAL LOGISTICS CENTER; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 57,701 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $25.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 5,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,311 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 7,704 shares to 330,402 shares, valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 13,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,451 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.67 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

