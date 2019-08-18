New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Its Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) Holding; Iron Mountain Global (IRM) Sentiment Is 1.4

Iron Mountain Global Inc (IRM) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 203 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 145 sold and decreased their stock positions in Iron Mountain Global Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 244.25 million shares, down from 247.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Iron Mountain Global Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 117 Increased: 131 New Position: 72.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired 26,600 shares as Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG)’s stock declined 2.77%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 729,496 shares with $43.34 million value, up from 702,896 last quarter. Public Service Enterprise Gp now has $29.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 1.84M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 22/03/2018 – PSEG Sunflower Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION BEGINS REFUELING; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 10/04/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) stake by 8,651 shares to 837,218 valued at $319.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sleep Number Corp stake by 9,170 shares and now owns 95,262 shares. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity. Chernick Rose M had bought 3 shares worth $159.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Cordasco Net stated it has 2,842 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Sun Life Fincl has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Princeton Strategies Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Assetmark has 0.22% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 403,299 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 29,550 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 6,510 shares. 700 are owned by Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Com owns 21,113 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 153,954 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Personal Fincl reported 327 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 172,555 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 5,694 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Public Service Enterprise has $6900 highest and $60 lowest target. $63.19’s average target is 8.76% above currents $58.1 stock price. Public Service Enterprise had 15 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The stock of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25.

More recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company has market cap of $9.04 billion. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business divisions. It has a 25.62 P/E ratio. The firm provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services.

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Iron Mountain Declares Third Quarter 2019 Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain Names Centerline Digital as Global Agency of Record – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.