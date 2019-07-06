New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $623,616 as Stock Value Rose; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Northern Trust Has Raised Position by $43.96 Million as Shares Rose

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 499,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.51 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46B, up from 16.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.29 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 9,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,373 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.08M, up from 364,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 1.70 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 162,989 shares to 5.03 million shares, valued at $509.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,743 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 49,646 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 42,077 shares. Rmb Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 22,681 shares. Cypress Capital Grp stated it has 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Country Club Tru Na holds 11,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. First Finance Comml Bank holds 0.66% or 66,939 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Court Place Advsr Ltd holds 0.32% or 12,145 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Co has 36,837 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Penobscot Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 4,450 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc stated it has 11,177 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 34,314 shares. 481,765 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999. The insider DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold 2,500 shares worth $150,000. Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million worth of stock.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 110,229 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $172.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 82,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.08M shares, and cut its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Limited Liability accumulated 4,929 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Texas Capital Natl Bank Incorporated Tx reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.79% or 1.40 million shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 260,232 shares in its portfolio. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Allen Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 2,402 shares. Ballentine Prtn Llc owns 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,779 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Harris LP holds 0.65% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 4.02 million shares. 3.84M were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. 503 are held by Macroview Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2.43M shares.