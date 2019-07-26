New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake By $739,194; Last Week Centene (CNC) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 10. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. See Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $69.0000 Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76 New Target: $63 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 6.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired 7,247 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 4.30%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 117,833 shares with $12.13 million value, up from 110,586 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $12.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.09. About 286,130 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

The stock increased 2.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 2.77M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.00 billion. It operates through two divisions, Managed Care and Specialty Services. It has a 17.51 P/E ratio. The Managed Care segment offers Medicaid and Medicaid-related health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State childrenÂ’s health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual-eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold Centene Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 11,473 shares. 39,601 are held by Boston Limited Company. Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Blackrock accumulated 36.54M shares. Bridger Management Limited Liability Corp reported 1.56% stake. The California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc has invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Greenwich Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.72% or 77,123 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Tdam Usa Inc owns 159,659 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Howe And Rusling Incorporated stated it has 2,218 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 7,040 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $111 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Secs accumulated 18,648 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,324 shares. Cls Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 50,634 shares. 3,199 were reported by Advisor Ptnrs. Oppenheimer reported 5,838 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 423 shares. 1,673 are held by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 434,979 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Management has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Texas Yale holds 0.27% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 65,006 shares. Miller Howard Invs Inc New York reported 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Coldstream Cap Mngmt stated it has 10,119 shares. The New York-based Jennison Associates Ltd has invested 0.07% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mai Capital Mngmt owns 1,961 shares.