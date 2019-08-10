New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased Its Standex International (SXI) Holding as Valuation Rose; Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Holding Increased by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Standex International Corp (SXI) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 4,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.10% . The institutional investor held 37,445 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 41,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Standex International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 44,048 shares traded. Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) has declined 31.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SXI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Standex International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXI); 23/03/2018 – Standex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – STANDEX 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.11, EST. $1.21; 01/05/2018 – Standex 3Q Adj EPS $1.11

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 67,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 5.16M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.34 million, up from 5.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 21/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy ends relationship with China’s Huawei; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold SXI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.88 million shares or 0.69% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments invested 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,368 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.05% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Moreover, Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) for 35 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And reported 30 shares. Teton has invested 0.2% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Champlain Investment Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.45% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Wells Fargo Company Mn, California-based fund reported 85,761 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 18,259 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research owns 8,054 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd stated it has 35,987 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI). Grp Inc holds 0% or 9,497 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SXI’s profit will be $16.07 million for 12.15 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Standex International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 93.85% EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 16,694 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $125.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,481 shares, and has risen its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares to 4.72M shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 39,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

