New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased Its Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $3.20 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Stake in Motorola Solutions (Put) (MSI) Boosted by $32.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) (MSI) by 23.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 197,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $173.53 million, up from 843,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $164.25. About 885,875 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q EPS 69c; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 09/03/2018 – Android Police: Source: Motorola is cancelling the Moto X5, moving away from niche Mods; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW; 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Rev Up 15%

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 12,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 377,517 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.14M, down from 390,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $248.07. About 741,253 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. also sold $961.58 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Thursday, September 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Management, New York-based fund reported 7 shares. Numerixs Technologies invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Korea Invest, a Korea-based fund reported 29,800 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited reported 22,191 shares. Ballentine Llc reported 2,180 shares stake. Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc reported 282,017 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Da Davidson And Co holds 0% or 1,570 shares in its portfolio. 382,335 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 31,014 shares. Comerica Bancshares owns 37,903 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Community State Bank Na accumulated 125 shares or 0% of the stock.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 29,200 shares to 239,802 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc. by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Crusie Line (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,978 shares. 100 were reported by Ironwood Ltd. Chilton Com Ltd Liability holds 0.93% or 112,440 shares. 3,092 are held by South Texas Money Mngmt Limited. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 41,342 shares. Oakworth Capital owns 1,858 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 36,002 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 842 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0.1% or 918 shares in its portfolio. Scholtz Company Ltd Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,567 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc has 4,703 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 22 shares stake. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 90,279 shares.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.54 million for 18.74 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.