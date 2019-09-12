New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased Home Depot (HD) Stake; Utah Retirement Systems Cut Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake By $542,436

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 4.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 2,659 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 63,157 shares with $12.92M value, down from 65,816 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $77.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 1.85M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ newly appointed president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: GOLDMAN AND BLACKSTONE STILL HAVE CLOSE RELATIONSHIP; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 09/04/2018 – HUYA INC SAYS CREDIT SUISSE, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/05/2018 – Goldman’s Hedge-Fund VIP List Takes it on the Chin: Markets Live; 08/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs unit buys stake in British online mortgage broker Trussle in latest example of major

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 4.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 78,919 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.66 million shares with $345.09 million value, down from 1.74M last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $254.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $232.66. About 2.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.08 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -2.54% below currents $232.66 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Thursday, August 22. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $21300 target. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21 with “Neutral”.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 5,000 shares to 16,700 valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) stake by 25,995 shares and now owns 71,867 shares. Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smead Cap Mngmt holds 4.33% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 432,344 shares. South State Corp, a South Carolina-based fund reported 66,433 shares. 78,537 are owned by Fishman Jay A Mi. Wellington Shields & Lc reported 1,116 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Syntal Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 8,690 shares. Lincoln National accumulated 0.2% or 24,738 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,498 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Signature Estate & Invest Limited Co has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Omers Administration owns 45,231 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 13,204 shares. Qvt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.31% or 29,826 shares. Blume Incorporated invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Noesis Cap Mangement invested in 0% or 3,168 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co has 15,607 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Utah Retirement Systems increased Docusign Inc stake by 10,998 shares to 25,749 valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Invitation Homes Inc stake by 14,624 shares and now owns 78,768 shares. Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) was raised too.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.80 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.