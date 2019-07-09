New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Decreased By $572,250 Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position; Gap (GPS) Sentiment Is 0.98

Gap Inc (GPS) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 161 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 164 cut down and sold their stock positions in Gap Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 210.38 million shares, down from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gap Inc in top ten positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 122 Increased: 111 New Position: 50.

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) stake by 2.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 3,270 shares as Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)’s stock declined 8.26%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 157,755 shares with $27.68 million value, down from 161,025 last quarter. Rockwell Automation Inc now has $18.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 987,842 shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION BOOSTING DIV 10%; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY EPS $3.65-EPS $3.95; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Among 4 analysts covering Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rockwell Automation had 13 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the shares of ROK in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold” rating. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) rating on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $173 target.

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) stake by 10,290 shares to 1.08 million valued at $97.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Innovative Industrial Proper stake by 5,617 shares and now owns 6,217 shares. Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,390 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 119,381 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Cleararc Cap Incorporated reported 2,904 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Charter Tru stated it has 9,725 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp owns 106,202 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation has 20,043 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 4,189 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 400,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset invested 0.05% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ROK’s profit will be $273.41M for 16.78 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.24% EPS growth.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.80 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 6.48 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.33 million for 8.48 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

