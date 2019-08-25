New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Cut Its Amedisys (AMED) Stake by $1.55 Million as Market Value Rose; Wayfair (W) Shareholder Prescott General Partners Has Lowered Stake

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 12,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 63,270 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, down from 75,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 261,764 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.00, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 691,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $522.04M, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 2.00M shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 02/04/2018 – Same Group that predicted Facebook fallout predicting a crash in $W Wayfair Stock in 2018. $W is the real tax avoider. Short term target $30; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Wayfair is Growing Enemies Faster than Customers; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video)

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwestern Corp by 12,700 shares to 62,500 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 18,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 4.19 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 0% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 6,691 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc stated it has 12,267 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 295,995 are owned by Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,041 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 114,437 shares. American Group Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 74,641 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.01% or 304,513 shares. Zacks Management stated it has 0.25% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Caxton Assoc LP stated it has 3,143 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 40,944 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 3,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charter Trust Com invested in 2,484 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs invested in 0.01% or 10,032 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.09% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Fil Limited has invested 0.43% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). 3,943 are held by Jump Trading Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 75,554 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has 1.11 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest, California-based fund reported 321,364 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 45,407 shares. Prudential holds 0% or 2,980 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) or 10,797 shares. American Intl Gp reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 21,232 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 456,742 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $423,120 activity.