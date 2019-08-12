New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Boosted Stake in Synovus Financial (SNV); Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Stake In Plains All Amern Pip (PAA) Was Upped

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 45,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 33,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 1.08M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Rev $341.3M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pip (PAA) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 132,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.98 million, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pip for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.82. About 2.12 million shares traded or 3.05% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comp Brasil De Distr (NYSE:CBD) by 14,504 shares to 239,508 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 48,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.09M shares, and cut its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Capital Group has 250 shares. Eagle Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 155,830 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Raymond James Advisors has 397,719 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 0% or 184 shares. Texas Yale has invested 0.47% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.27% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 418,581 shares. Morgan Stanley has 4.94M shares. Bancorporation Of America De has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 5.83 million shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 9,778 shares. Blair William And Co Il has invested 0.03% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp, Colorado-based fund reported 88,895 shares. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Kayne Anderson Capital Lp has 3.45% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 9.86 million shares.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PAA Investor Day Recap: What To PAAy Attention To – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American completes deleveraging plan, hikes distributions – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Plains All American Pipeline declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66, Plains All American to move ahead with Red Oak pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 13,161 shares to 660,990 shares, valued at $44.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 89,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synovus +2.7% after Q2 EPS beats – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synovus +2.8% after Evercore ISI turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.