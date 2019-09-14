New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $3.14 Million; Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Shares Rose While Tieton Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 14,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 157,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, up from 143,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovations for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 12,120 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 44,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.77M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 4.08 million shares traded or 25.58% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. 8,000 shares were bought by GABOS PAUL G, worth $239,254 on Wednesday, March 20. AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Health Insurance Innovations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HIIQ) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HIIQ implements ActiveProspect’s TCPA compliance controls Nasdaq:HIIQ – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HealthPocket Survey Says: Over Seventy Percent of Respondents Believe Health Insurance is a Human Right – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations EPS beats by $0.31, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin & Inc Tn reported 0.26% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 22,252 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt stated it has 13,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 8,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 283 shares or 0% of the stock. P2 Cap Prns Ltd Com reported 830,000 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd, New York-based fund reported 13,940 shares. 89,329 were reported by Morgan Stanley. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 237,452 shares. Wasatch Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 209,603 shares. Axa reported 46,100 shares. Raymond James & Associate has 0.01% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Lyon Street Limited Liability Co invested in 72,448 shares or 3.2% of the stock. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,157 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 1.20 million shares. Mariner Lc invested in 46,228 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 8,830 shares. 250,200 are held by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Guardian Life Comm Of America has 0.02% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Badgley Phelps Bell Inc stated it has 12,996 shares. Tower Research Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 1,050 shares. Loomis Sayles And Communications Limited Partnership accumulated 1.43% or 10.72M shares. Ledyard National Bank holds 0.09% or 8,974 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Cap Lc owns 6,588 shares. Newfocus Grp Lc owns 20,693 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Altfest L J Company reported 3,757 shares. Northstar Gru Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,043 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 10,000 shares to 107,400 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 50,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).