New York State Teachers Retirement System Cut Newmarket (NEU) Stake by $883,200; Shares Rose; Community Bank Of Raymore Raised Its Holding in At&T (T) as Stock Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 2,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 14,194 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 16,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $458.26. About 81,256 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53 million, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 39.89M shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holdings Communications invested in 1.24% or 136,561 shares. Blue Cap invested in 14,729 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Motco has 0.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cohen Management reported 50,156 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management owns 20,439 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited reported 130,606 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd holds 24,424 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru has 146,637 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Srb Corp has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,803 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0.55% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 852,265 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp owns 5.88M shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. Cap Investment Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 1.28% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capital Mngmt Va accumulated 214,141 shares or 1.98% of the stock.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T TV Looks a Little Too Much Like Traditional Cable – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, Starz sign carriage agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Uber, Lyft, and Slack Arenâ€™t the IPOs Investors Dreamed About – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold NEU shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 6.08 million shares or 0.57% more from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 0.06% or 586 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Llc owns 2,101 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 11,573 shares. 3,786 are held by Wellington Management Gru Llp. Raymond James & Assoc owns 0% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 6,776 shares. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Mason Street Advisors Ltd invested in 4,651 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 2,688 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc reported 61,857 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 234 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spinnaker has 629 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Prudential Finance holds 0% or 5,580 shares.