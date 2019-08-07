New York State Teachers Retirement System Cut Its Position in Republic Services (RSG) by $873,840; Advisors Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $556,491

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 10,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 285,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93M, down from 296,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 1.20M shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Republic Services’ Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook To Stable; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Republic Services’ $800M Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB+’

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 2,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 81,215 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.08M, down from 83,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $246.45. About 2.68 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Republic Services Unveils 2030 Sustainability Goals – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services (RSG) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8% to $0.405; 1.9% Yield – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $284.00M for 25.35 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14,103 shares to 597,510 shares, valued at $27.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Holding Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 0% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 4,600 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.43% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Mackay Shields Limited owns 290,325 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Chilton Invest Ltd Liability has invested 2.89% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Scopus Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 224,244 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 18,112 shares. Brighton Jones Lc accumulated 5,457 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co stated it has 185,408 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il invested 0.01% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Spc Fincl Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 38,025 shares. 925,876 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 1.28M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 7,176 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,455 shares to 47,461 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 58,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.66B for 16.34 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.