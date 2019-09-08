New York State Teachers Retirement System Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $20.83 Million; Stock Value Declined; Gagnon Securities Holding in Ensign Group (ENSG) Has Decreased by $998,529 as Market Valuation Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 496,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8.77 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.45M, down from 9.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; EST. 854M RUPEES

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 450,468 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06M, down from 470,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 136,854 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

