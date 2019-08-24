New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosted Its O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Holding; 5 Analysts Covering Galapagos NV (GLPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) stake by 2.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired 2,477 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 114,208 shares with $44.35 million value, up from 111,731 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc now has $28.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $377.34. About 402,195 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief

Among 5 analysts covering Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galapagos NV has $20900 highest and $130 lowest target. $160.40’s average target is -1.58% below currents $162.97 stock price. Galapagos NV had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained the shares of GLPG in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, February 25. The stock of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. See Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $209.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $121.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Reinitiate

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $139.0000 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $136 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $130 Maintain

More notable recent Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead and Galapagos Complete Closing of Their Transformative Research and Development Collaboration – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES MARKETING APPLICATION FOR FILGOTINIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Galapagos NV (GLPG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Galapagos NV Rose 34.5% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Galapagos NV (GLPG) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The company has market cap of $8.76 billion. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis patients in Phase Ib trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.97. About 94,968 shares traded. Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has risen 55.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPG News: 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – GALAPAGOS EXPECTS AN OPERATIONAL CASH BURN BETWEEN €220 AND €240 MILLION IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Galapagos presents strong disease-modifying effects in preclinical model of osteoarthritis with GLPG1972 at OARSI 2018; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 14/03/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS : BERENBERG STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE 112 EUROS; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, FOR CYSTIC FIBROSIS, EXPECTS READOUT OF PELICAN PATIENT STUDY WITH GLPG2737; 11/03/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE GALAPAGOS ISLANDS ECUADOR :USGS; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – TO START DOSING ISABELA LATER IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – QTRLY NET LOSS OF EUR 37.3 MLN; 23/03/2018 – REG-Publication of the annual report and invitation to the annual shareholders’ meeting

Among 4 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $454 highest and $398 lowest target. $417.40’s average target is 10.62% above currents $377.34 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Atlantic Securities downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $400 target in Friday, March 1 report. J.P. Morgan maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Monday, March 25. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $398 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “O’Reilly’s (ORLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ORLY, UAL, SHW – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity. On Thursday, August 1 LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought $19,000 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 50 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 3,730 shares to 250,152 valued at $38.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 17,370 shares and now owns 850,205 shares. Dxc Technology Co was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.07% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Thomas White Intll Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 790 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Llc holds 1.04% or 348,900 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America accumulated 227 shares. Glenmede Trust Communication Na owns 24,251 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 0.4% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Cleararc Capital holds 0.14% or 1,882 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks holds 5,622 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Lc holds 0.11% or 1,319 shares. Mcf Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 75 shares. Korea Corporation owns 110,415 shares. Dillon Associates holds 1.35% or 10,697 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has invested 0.16% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.13% or 3,427 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).