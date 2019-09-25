New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosted Its Cerner (CERN) Stake; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Last Week

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 11.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired 50,092 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 481,579 shares with $35.30M value, up from 431,487 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $21.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c

Among 2 analysts covering Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Glu Mobile has $800 highest and $800 lowest target. $8’s average target is 68.60% above currents $4.745 stock price. Glu Mobile had 6 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Benchmark. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform”. See Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) latest ratings:

11/09/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $9.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $4.745. About 2.29 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold Glu Mobile Inc. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com owns 18,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 35,914 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 0% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 18,742 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 1.22 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtn owns 9,287 shares. Scholtz & Communication Limited Company accumulated 1.02% or 220,375 shares. Invesco holds 1.84M shares. Renaissance Tech holds 0% or 463,400 shares in its portfolio. Group One Trading L P invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 46,094 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 376,319 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 363,553 shares.

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company has market cap of $692.22 million. The firm publishes titles in five genres, including fashion and celebrity, sports and action, food, home, and social networking. It has a 431.36 P/E ratio. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, QuizUp, Racing Rivals, and Tap Sports Baseball.

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Warning To Glu Mobile Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Glu Mobile Stock Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stephens sees rebound ahead for Glu Mobile – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Fast-Growing Gaming Stocks to Buy For Under $20 – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Even Out-Performing Zynga Stock Needs a Breather – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity. Another trade for 7.26 million shares valued at $56.26 million was sold by Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stanley reported 73,790 shares. 3.00 million are owned by Starboard Value L P. Paragon Management owns 4,105 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.07% or 170,626 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 15,762 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 2,400 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 51,726 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 3,182 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP has 1.81% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,433 shares. Stephens Inv Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 532,389 shares. Profund Advisors Lc reported 0.1% stake. Cibc Comml Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 11,465 shares. Liberty reported 6,286 shares stake. Numerixs Techs holds 11,382 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cerner has $8500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $76.14’s average target is 11.43% above currents $68.33 stock price. Cerner had 11 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 10 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, July 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) rating on Monday, July 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $8500 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Friday, May 24. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, April 10.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity. On Thursday, May 2 GREISCH JOHN J bought $608,130 worth of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 9,000 shares.