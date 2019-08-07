New York State Common Retirement Fund Upped Stake in Synnex (SNX) by $1.58 Million as Valuation Declined; Mobl (MOBL) Shareholder Ack Asset Management Has Increased Position by $4.86 Billion

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 17.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 16,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 112,556 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 95,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $84.9. About 344,103 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mobl (MOBL) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 986,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13 billion, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mobl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $771.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 1.16 million shares traded or 18.05% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 5,018 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Weiss Multi owns 0.18% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 75,000 shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership has 1.55% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 136,400 shares. 16,482 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). 2,809 were reported by Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 16 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 50,000 shares. Kistler has 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 1.18 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 87 shares. Frontier Mngmt Limited Com holds 48,720 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 131,424 shares to 11.73 million shares, valued at $2.23B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 11,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,705 shares, and cut its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO).

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Concentrix Analytics Climbs to the Top – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did SYNNEX’s (NYSE:SNX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 46%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SYNNEX Celebrates 15 Years on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) – PRNewswire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synnex: Buy, Sell Or Hold? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Limited Com stated it has 765,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 27,630 shares. 105,800 are owned by Swiss Financial Bank. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 1.27M shares. Renaissance Tech Lc, New York-based fund reported 2.76M shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 1,568 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 2,208 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd reported 64,729 shares stake. Hawk Ridge Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.74M shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 61,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management stated it has 77,342 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 285,230 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0% or 300 shares.