New York State Common Retirement Fund Upped Its Holding in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by $418,992 as Share Price Declined; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Upped Stake

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 7,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 358,581 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82M, up from 351,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 360,801 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 13,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,860 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 48,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 5.47M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 25/05/2018 – Semiconductor Leaders Agree on Global Policy Agenda; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) by 182,932 shares to 465,049 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 119,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,636 shares, and cut its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp owns 56.30 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 301,243 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.36% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Two Sigma Limited Company has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Ent Serv holds 0.1% or 23,979 shares in its portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.28% or 545,842 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Weitz Mngmt invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Cibc Ww Mkts owns 11,406 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 218,040 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 6.30M shares in its portfolio. Harber Asset Ltd Llc owns 838,871 shares for 4.75% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability has 21,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.81 million activity. 27,728 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares with value of $1.67 million were sold by KEMPER DAVID W. 6,976 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares with value of $427,376 were sold by BARTH KEVIN G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 293,332 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Management Ltd Company has 1.1% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 37,696 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability Company holds 5,140 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.05% or 70,874 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Jefferies Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 19,576 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.77% or 218,470 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 54,186 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Essex Invest Mngmt Llc invested in 0.18% or 21,433 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.22M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 317,883 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co holds 0.05% or 8,650 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Laurion Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Company Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 20,600 shares to 465,980 shares, valued at $33.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 453,823 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).