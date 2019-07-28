New York State Common Retirement Fund Upped By $1.46 Million Its Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Holding; Shorts at KRONES AG AKT. SHARES GERMANY (KRNNF) Raised By 70.43%

KRONES AG AKT. SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:KRNNF) had an increase of 70.43% in short interest. KRNNF’s SI was 31,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 70.43% from 18,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 317 days are for KRONES AG AKT. SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:KRNNF)’s short sellers to cover KRNNF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.11% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 521 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNNF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) stake by 17.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired 38,494 shares as Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS)’s stock declined 1.12%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 255,259 shares with $9.85M value, up from 216,765 last quarter. Wsfs Financial Corp now has $2.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 250,445 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 18.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through three divisions: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class. It currently has negative earnings. It provides plant engineering solutions, such as planning new plants, plant expansion, plant structural planning, and energy and media optimization; and process technology systems for use in beer, soft drink, water, milk, spirit, and juice and milk with fruit chunks.

Among 2 analysts covering WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WSFS Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by Boenning & Scattergood. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Stephens.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank reported 7,902 shares. 10,424 were reported by Trexquant Inv Lp. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc owns 24,065 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 3.73 million shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Lc owns 190,000 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. The New York-based Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 22,892 shares. American Gru owns 32,346 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Corbyn Inv Mngmt Md has 0.58% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 36,726 shares. Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 51 shares stake. Proshare holds 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 5,514 shares. Penn Mngmt Communication Inc holds 0.72% or 175,398 shares in its portfolio. 8,392 are owned by Tudor Invest Et Al. Sg Americas Llc holds 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) or 3,895 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 9,921 shares to 119,034 valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Smucker (J M) Company/The (NYSE:SJM) stake by 3,600 shares and now owns 265,300 shares. Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was reduced too.

