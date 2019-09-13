New York State Common Retirement Fund Trimmed Its Lennox International (LII) Position; Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Lennox International Inc (LII) stake by 7.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 9,400 shares as Lennox International Inc (LII)’s stock declined 3.33%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 114,700 shares with $31.54M value, down from 124,100 last quarter. Lennox International Inc now has $9.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $235.86. About 258,447 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 16 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 11 decreased and sold their stock positions in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.27 million shares, up from 3.22 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 5 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) stake by 23,090 shares to 59,712 valued at $992,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Yum China Holdings Inc stake by 122,100 shares and now owns 913,600 shares. Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $259.25’s average target is 9.92% above currents $235.86 stock price. Lennox International had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold LII shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 12,364 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 13,674 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 6,719 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cadinha & Limited invested in 0.05% or 990 shares. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 3,461 shares. Moreover, Alps Inc has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 4,132 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 22,271 shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.13% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Fjarde Ap holds 13,763 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 159,876 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl has 23,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 12,449 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $3.59 EPS, up 31.99% or $0.87 from last year’s $2.72 per share. LII’s profit will be $139.29M for 16.42 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.01% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 70,254 shares traded. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $709.85 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.