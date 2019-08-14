New York State Common Retirement Fund Trimmed Amdocs Limited (DOX) Stake; Comcast – Class A (CMCSA) Shorts Increased By 0.68%

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Amdocs Limited (DOX) stake by 36.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 293,823 shares as Amdocs Limited (DOX)’s stock rose 16.47%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 520,500 shares with $28.16 million value, down from 814,323 last quarter. Amdocs Limited now has $8.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 182,472 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS

Comcast Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had an increase of 0.68% in short interest. CMCSA's SI was 70.21M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.68% from 69.73 million shares previously. With 17.66 million avg volume, 4 days are for Comcast Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA)'s short sellers to cover CMCSA's short positions. The SI to Comcast Corporation – Class A's float is 1.57%. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $42.53. About 5.36 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending.

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 16,370 shares to 401,176 valued at $29.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Allscripts Healthcare Sol (NASDAQ:MDRX) stake by 76,507 shares and now owns 788,296 shares. Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was raised too.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amdocs (DOX) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amdocs (DOX) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DOX vs. EPAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amdocs Acquires TTS Wireless to further Expand 5G Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Announces Expansion of Global Strategic Agreement with Microsoft – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $193.32 billion. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks divisions. It has a 16.25 P/E ratio. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business clients under the XFINITY brand.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast Stock Down from Record High as Q2 Earnings Loom – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Comcast (CMCSA) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 26. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 26. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform”.