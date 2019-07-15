New York State Common Retirement Fund Stake In Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Was Lifted; Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Chesapeake Utils (CPK) by $690,235

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 11,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,260 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 149,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 451,984 shares traded or 51.40% up from the average. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – STATEMENT FROM COMPASS MINERALS GODERICH MINE REGARDING UNIFOR LOCAL 16-0 STRIKE; 28/04/2018 – UNIFOR: COMPASS MINERALS MINE WORKERS ON STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Union Representing 341 Hourly Workers at Salt Mine Initiates Strike; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Utils Corp (CPK) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,313 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, down from 77,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chesapeake Utils Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $92.94. About 79,334 shares traded or 16.41% up from the average. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) has risen 20.88% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CPK News: 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Rev $239.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPK); 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 08/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $239.4 MLN VS $185.2 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Raises Dividend to 37c; 08/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP CPK.N – BOARD’S ACTION RAISES 2018 ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND $0.18 PER SHARE FROM $1.30 TO $1.48 PER SHARE; 11/03/2018 Chesapeake Utilities Access Event Set By Seaport for Mar. 19; 17/05/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Live Webcast At 2018 AGA Financial Forum; 17/04/2018 – Chesapeake Utilities Corporation To Host Conference Call To Review First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsr LP holds 0% or 26,708 shares. Qs Investors Llc owns 6,542 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 1.18 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cutter Brokerage Inc holds 8,806 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Us Bancorp De holds 0% or 8,746 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 23,918 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,388 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc holds 49,535 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. 7,223 are held by Cap City Tru Com Fl. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 745 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 31,979 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Group stated it has 490 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Management has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $370,167 activity. On Monday, March 18 GRANT RICHARD S bought $16,458 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 305 shares. Shares for $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10. On Monday, May 13 the insider Standen James D. bought $36,019. The insider Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 18,300 shares to 347,770 shares, valued at $24.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 4,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,105 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Billiton Adr (NYSE:BBL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CPK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 10.26 million shares or 0.05% more from 10.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.24% or 10,461 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 6,736 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 29,850 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK) or 2,487 shares. 8,112 were reported by Yorktown & Rech Inc. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 88 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 65,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Mariner Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,208 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments has invested 0% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 736 shares. Chevy Chase holds 2,915 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fruth Mgmt holds 0.9% or 23,526 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK). The Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK).

