New York State Common Retirement Fund Raised Its Meredith (MDP) Position; PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Had 2 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. PPG Industries has $13300 highest and $106 lowest target. $117.50’s average target is -0.27% below currents $117.82 stock price. PPG Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. See PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) latest ratings:

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased Meredith Corporation (MDP) stake by 3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired 7,736 shares as Meredith Corporation (MDP)'s stock declined 5.92%. The New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 265,502 shares with $14.62M value, up from 257,766 last quarter. Meredith Corporation now has $1.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 466,914 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG Industries, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 5.07 million shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa reported 4,698 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset owns 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 9,760 shares. 8,735 are held by Renaissance Gru Limited. Smith Salley holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd owns 0.06% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 126,399 shares. Amp Cap Investors reported 69,069 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 31,157 shares. Salem Investment Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 790 shares. Regions Corporation invested in 0.03% or 22,575 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc reported 15,166 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And, Missouri-based fund reported 270 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.02% or 42,990 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 956,330 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited reported 7,374 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $27.94 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 23.16 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.82. About 351,482 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Services Platform Launches to Connect Painters With Multi-Property Commercial Businesses – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PPG Foundation Invests $160,000 in Next-Generation Workforce – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG adhesives partnership for lightweight vehicles – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Tom Donovan Arena in New Brunswick, Canada – Financial Post” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPG Foundation Invests $1.5 Million in Grants to Support Educational, Community Sustainability Programs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $420,240 activity. Harty Thomas H had bought 12,000 shares worth $420,240 on Monday, September 9.

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 4,295 shares to 355,100 valued at $186.27 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) stake by 20,700 shares and now owns 300,100 shares. Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Meredith, Dish end blackout with new deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Meredith -27% on guidance reset – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) and Encourages Meredith Corporation Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Meredith chief buys 12,000 shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.