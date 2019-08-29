New York State Common Retirement Fund Raised Discovery (DISCA) Stake by $388,800; Mason Hill Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) as Market Value Rose

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $662.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.136 during the last trading session, reaching $4.134. About 1.44M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 28/04/2018 – Soccer-Fortuna Duesseldorf promoted to Bundesliga with last-gasp goal; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY REVENUE AT EUR 212.4 MLN (NOT ZLOTYS), UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO (CORRECTS CURRENCY, ADDS ‘PRELIM’); 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 333,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 319,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $27.59. About 1.08M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% or 34,544 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Corporation reported 610 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Inc holds 94,221 shares. Alphaone Services Lc holds 51,250 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested in 21,045 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Co holds 3.37% or 2.96M shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.73 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Assoc has invested 0.36% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 211 shares. Greenwood Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,784 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 79,375 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 58,000 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% or 99 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 7,600 shares to 162,300 shares, valued at $32.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

