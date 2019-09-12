New York State Common Retirement Fund Position in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Has Cut by $1.45 Million; As Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Herald Investment Management LTD Decreased by $352,000 Its Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 3,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 162,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.15 million, down from 166,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $404.77. About 346,441 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 357,206 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83M, down from 365,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 216,034 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Gross Margin in Upper Half of 46.5%-48.5% Guidance Range; 16/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan’s Silicon Motion turns to China and 5G for future growth

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 54.76% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $13.74M for 22.87 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold ORLY shares while 237 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 62.03 million shares or 1.27% less from 62.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 492 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. Fdx Advsr has invested 0.4% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Vontobel Asset Management accumulated 312,156 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 47,291 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 1,198 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 64 shares. 2,418 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Decatur Cap Mngmt has 18,326 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Washington Tru Com has invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Caxton Lp has invested 0.04% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Aurora Counsel accumulated 5,990 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,074 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73 million for 21.17 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 92,537 shares to 289,979 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fibrogen Inc by 51,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonos Inc.