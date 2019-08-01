New York State Common Retirement Fund Position in Jd.Com Adr (JD) Increased as Market Valuation Declined; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Declined, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $29.75 Million

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 99.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 341,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.83 million, up from 171,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $196.82. About 844,230 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Jd.Com Inc Adr (JD) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 145,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.29M, up from 925,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.91. About 11.91M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 30/05/2018 – Hedge Tencent, Sell JD.com and Other Ideas From Sohn Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru has invested 0.3% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 8,500 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 9,705 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Penobscot Management Inc reported 10,490 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0.31% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). California-based Neumann Capital Lc has invested 0.48% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc reported 28,370 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.13% or 61,133 shares. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc Inc reported 45,181 shares. Moreover, Pggm has 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 107,211 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 100 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt accumulated 100 shares. 6,652 are owned by Cap Impact Limited Liability Com. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.04% or 31,231 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 281,000 shares to 532,745 shares, valued at $40.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 580,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,532 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

