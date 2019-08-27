New York State Common Retirement Fund Position in Dine Brands Global (DIN) Has Upped by $473,655; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Lifted Its Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Position

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) by 23.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 5,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 27,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 21,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $73.89. About 29,965 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global Backs Previous FY18 Guidance; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 37.54% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,631 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc holds 12,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bogle Invest Management LP De has 0.96% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 2,681 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability owns 34,255 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Tompkins Finance Corporation reported 0.02% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 49,976 shares. Symphony Asset holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 6,602 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Tygh Cap Inc has invested 0.89% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Proffitt Goodson holds 48 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 3,980 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 22,380 shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) by 50,000 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $24.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innophos Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 10,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors has invested 0.01% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) owns 1,398 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mckinley Capital Ltd Delaware stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Roffman Miller Assocs Pa owns 82,936 shares. Natixis reported 338,600 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp invested in 0.01% or 86,811 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 11,670 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Bbva Compass National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 6,630 shares. 31,848 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. Duncker Streett & Incorporated has 0% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 350 shares. Albert D Mason holds 1.05% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 46,454 shares. Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 6,915 shares. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) or 414,665 shares.

