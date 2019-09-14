New York State Common Retirement Fund Position in American Intl Group (AIG) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; Argi Investment Services Maintains Holding in At&T Com (T)

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 12,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,307 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, up from 112,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59 million shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 182,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 2.70 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.92 million, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 3.19 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 06/04/2018 – Sompo International Announces U.S. Insurance Business Development Roles; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.62% or 787,771 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank has invested 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 898,101 are owned by Nomura Holdings. 89,908 are held by Carroll Fincl Associate. Bokf Na invested in 0.81% or 1.01 million shares. 177,459 were reported by Cullinan. Moreover, Stearns Financial Grp has 0.16% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Lc has 0.65% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 189,610 shares. Brown Advisory reported 388,323 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Founders Fincl Lc reported 7,464 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 66,345 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 514,451 shares. Washington Commercial Bank stated it has 0.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 98,881 are owned by D L Carlson Group. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation reported 10,470 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com (NYSE:DUK) by 13,090 shares to 20,010 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 16,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,460 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Veritable LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Epoch owns 2.91M shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Lc invested in 22,101 shares. Brown Advisory owns 71,560 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Webster Comml Bank N A invested in 0.04% or 5,045 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 49,812 shares. Amer Intl Group reported 286,203 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 9.81 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Proshare Ltd has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 1.96M shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Lc holds 72,063 shares. Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Envestnet Asset has invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 11,934 shares to 60,071 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Translate Bio Inc.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.40 million for 13.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.