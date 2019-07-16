New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowered Stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $1.02 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $3.11 Million

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $11.82 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.17. About 1.72 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.41 million, down from 299,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.61. About 158,859 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT VARIAN SCHEME IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Rev $729.9M

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.64 million activity.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 9.62% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.04 per share. VAR’s profit will be $103.68 million for 29.74 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

